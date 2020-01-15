Lizzo and her teeny tiny bag on the AMAs red carpet last year was without a doubt one of 2019’s highlights, if not the highlight. (For our glorious ode to the wondrous accessory, peep it HERE.)

Lizzo has now resurrected her love for the teeny, weeny bag, posting a viral TikTok that can only be described as 2020’s version of Mary Poppins, alongside the caption, “YALL WANNA KNOW WHATS IN MY TINY BAG BITCH?”

Check out the iconic video below, featuring our ‘Truth Hurts’ legend pulling out a remote, some wine, a dress and chips… Essentially everything you’d need for Saturday night pres. We stan a thoughtful queen.

Yes, it may not be as small as the OG tiny purse, but I still consider it to be in the realm of miniature purses, and for that I am grateful.

Now, without further ado, lets revisit that moment at the AMAs, because I will never stop worshiping it and neither should you.

J’adore.