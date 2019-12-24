Looks like not everyone is feeling the Christmas spirit as some absolute Grinch took time out of their day to fat-shame Lizzo, patron saint of amazingness.

The madman in question is an alleged doctor (I use the term loosely ‘coz no actual professional would publicly fat-shame) who is under the insane notion that “Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America.”

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” the Trump-supporter (need I say more?) continued.

“Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo wasn’t taking this one lying down, however, and responded with the following clap back:

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she began.

“The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered ???? https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

READ MORE All I Fkn Want For Christmas Is A Lizzo Christmas Album After Her Festive SNL Performance

Go back to kissing Trump’s ass and stay away from Lizzo’s, ya quack.