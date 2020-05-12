Thanks for signing up!

My fellow long-time Lizzie McGuire stans will hear me when I say Lizzie and Miranda have reunited for the first time in two decades and it’s a HUGE HUGE HUGE deal.

Hilary Duff and the original cast of Lizzie McGuire (yep, that includes LaLaine who played Miranda Sanchez) reunited for a virtual table read of the iconic bra episode.

Joining Hilary and LaLaine was Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Adam Lamberg (Gordo) Davida Williams (Claire), Ashlie Brillault (Kate), Kyle Downs (who played Larry Tudgeman, but was reading David Carradine’s lines), writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, and former writer and father of Jake Thomas, Bob Thomas, who narrated during the table read.

Duff also had a small animated Lizzie by her side.

The event began with an intro from Duff, who explained that this was all Jake Thomas’ idea before introducing the cast and writers. Then, they all attempted to sing the theme song.

Catch the epic reunion below: