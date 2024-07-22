Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Has Obliterated Simon Cowell With Her Shady First Solo Single

Former Little Mix girl band member Jade Thirlwall – who now goes by JADE (it’s very Madonna of her) – has called out all the dirty little secrets of the music industry. And yep, fans are convinced she’s slating one very prominent figure: Simon Cowell.

Little Mix went on hiatus at the end of 2021, and JADE is the final member to go solo – with ex-bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards all with at least two singles under their belts each.

With “Angel Of My Dreams”, JADE has seemingly taken a few shots at Cowell, as her lyrics talk about her journey from winning the X Factor in 2011 until now. In particular, she talks about selling her “soul to a psycho”, which many are convinced is about Cowell’s record label SyCo, which Little Mix were signed to for seven years.

“Care if I cry, care if I die, you only care about money / Selling my soul to a psycho, they say I’m so lucky,” she croons on the track.

“Got you a car, got you a house / Got you a suit, it’s Gucci / If I don’t win, I’m in the bin.”

The music video is also telling. It follows JADE’s career, with a huge music manager who hovers around her during the entire journey. At one point, the pop star is seen marrying this ominous figure with giant hands. In another scene, she pricks her finger and signs a contract with her blood, before putting on the wedding ring.

I reckon the imagery is about how restricting music contracts are – like marriage, it’s Till Death Do Us Part.

JADE also sampled Sandie Shaw’s Eurovision song “Puppet On A String” for her debut single, and explained it in a press release for Genius.

“In the beginning of our career you think you are this puppet, but at the same time it isn’t true – we wrote a lot of our songs, and we were behind a lot of what we put out there. I resented that as a statement. So it felt natural to take that and show that it can be true and untrue at the same time,” she said.

Has JADE linked her single “Angel Of My Dreams” to Simon Cowell or SyCo?

JADE hasn’t confirmed the song is about Cowell or SyCo, but alluded to some “highs and lows” during her music career.

“I wanted the song to be my journey, from entering the music business to now, and what that’s felt like. That’s why the song feels so chaotic,” she told Beat magazine.

“I don’t want to sit here and bash the last 13 years of my life. I’m very happy and content. But like with any job, there are highs and lows. That’s just life, and it’s my reality, but it’s about writing it in a way that’s not woe is me.”

There’s also a call back to Little Mix’s song called “Not Another Pop Song”, where they talk about not wanting to do what “Simon Says” or be a “puppet on a string”.

The pop star previously told ASOS Magazine that the band was told by their US label to “flirt” with “important men” to get their music played on the radio.

“I was like, ‘Fuck off. Why have I got to go in and flirt to get my song on the radio?’,” she recalled at the time.

Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane supports JADE’s single

On one of JADE’s (many) Instagram posts about “Angel Of My Dreams”, Dinah Jane from Fifth Harmony left a comment. And honestly? It’s TEA.

“Okayy but the music video meaaaning… [I] cried… felt like I could relate,” she wrote.

JADE replied, saying: “Dinah, the girlies that get it, get it.”

Fifth Harmony was also signed to SyCo after competing on The X Factor US, and a leaked recording of Lauren Jauregui in 2016 heard her complaining they were treated like “literal slaves”. However, nobody has ever gotten to the bottom of who treated them this way – as the band did change management over their career.

My only hope is that now JADE has healed from all the trauma caused by the worst parts of the music industry, and now takes over the charts. Little Mix may not have been able to break America, but now she’s finally solo, that needs to change!

