Excellent news, folks – Little Fires Everywhere is coming to Amazon Prime Video this month. The drama series stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, which is some powerful casting.

The series originally premiered on Hulu back in March, but Amazon Prime Video recently copped the international rights to it in a slew of countries around the world, including Australia.

Little Fires Everywhere is based on the 2017 bestseller of the same name. It follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter new to town. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. It looks just a tad dark, not gonna lie.

Witherspoon and Washington lead the cast as Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, respectively. They’re joined by Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemaie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe Chow).

Witherspoon and Washington don’t just act in the series, either. They’re also the producers of the show.

All eight episodes of Little Fires Everywhere will hit Amazon Prime Video on May 22.

If you’re unfamiliar with the novel, all you really need to know is it was crowned Amazon’s best novel of 2017, the winner of the Goodreads Reader’s Choice Award 2017 (fiction), and named the best book of the year by Entertainment Weekly, the Guardian, and the Washington Post to name a few. You can read more about the book, right here.