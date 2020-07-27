Lisa Wilkinson is the latest enraged Aussie to call out the so-called Karen who terrorised employees at a Bunnings in Victoria, and later an Australia Post.

During last night’s episode of Sunday Project, Wilkinson praised Bunnings staff for being “extraordinary, professional and polite” in the face of overt, vile Karen-ness.

“You can only shake your head,” Wilkinson said in response to the clip, while describing the situation as “a waste of time and energy”.

“Most of us have seen that footage of the pandemic denier having a very strong discussion — mostly on her side — with the staff at Bunnings,” she added.

“We have to say first up, those staff at Bunnings were extraordinary. They were patient, polite, they were professional, they never lost focus the whole time”. You said it, Lise.

Wait til this Karen finds out about 'no shoes, no shirt, no service'. pic.twitter.com/2dvLE90dOa — cam smith (@sexenheimer) July 25, 2020

In the footage, the woman threatened to sue Bunnings, as well as the employees who were simply echoing the store’s mask policy, for supposedly violating her human rights.

A spokesperson for Bunnings told 7 News that it’s obviously not OK to abuse store staff over face masks.

“The safety of our customers and team is our highest priority and our team are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe,” the spokesperson said.

“The customer’s behaviour towards our team was completely unacceptable and we’re proud of the way our team calmly and professionally handled the situation.”

The same Karen also appears to have hit up an Australia Post store, spewing the same BS to a staff member.

Footage shared on social media seems to show the same individual entering a post office and declaring “I do not need a mask,” despite the fact there are currently only a handful of lawful reasons for Melbourne residents to leave the house without one.