Ever since Dean Norris’ infamous “sex GIFs” tweet, I’ve been keeping my eyes peeled on all my fave celebs’ Twitter pages, waiting for them to slip up and accidentally tweet something spicy, and punters may have just spotted a Lindsay Lohan mishap.

Last night, LiLo summoned singer Taylor Swift in a tweet. No follow up words, no context, no emojis, nothing. Just her Twitter handle.

You can’t tweet at literally the biggest celebrity on the planet and not expect a whole bunch of theories to pop up online.

Said theories range from fans speculating that the out-of-work actress is despo to land a role in that rumoured ‘Last Great American Dynasty’ film to talk of Lindsay simply wanting to be Tay’s mate.

She’s hinting to us that something is coming — Ruby ~ flop era (@wltrxclments) September 13, 2020

LINDSAY PLAY VIOLIN FOR TAYLOR ON HER NEXT TOUR — ???? シ ???? (@shinigamiyonce) September 13, 2020

lindsay is a swiftie and thats why i stan lindsay. that and also her being a fucking icon. stan fucking lindsay lohan for clear skin. — blake|| meet me behind the mall (@bettyoutsold) September 13, 2020

She wants to play „Inez“ in The Last Great American Dynastie movie! — seven (@taynational) September 13, 2020

Taylor Swift is the music industry — ???????????????????? ☁️ ???????????????????????????????? (@SaraiLovesTay) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile a coupla fans brought up that time when Tay went live on IG and Lindsay began spamming her with comments, seemingly trying to get her attention.

Observe:

Can’t speak for Taylor, Linds, but you’ve certainly got our attention.

WHATAYA WANT!?