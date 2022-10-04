Our First Look At Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Rom-Com Is Here, Feat. A Fkn Glee Star

Chaotic pop culture icon Lindsay Lohan is making her long-awaited acting comeback in a new Netflix Christmas rom-com and the first pics are finally here. Spoiler alert: it features Sam from Glee. The noughties are back, baby.

The rom-com is called Falling For Christmas, which is frankly all the punning I need from a holiday flick.

According to Netflix, she plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” (on brand, we love it) who loses her memory in a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas”.

Hmm… amnesia, a forgotten fiancé AND a hot saviour lodge owner??? I smell some spicy Christmas love triangle chaos and I am here for it.

Lohan shared a piccie of the film’s poster on her Twitter. She tweeted it on October 3, so OFC we were treated to a few Mean Girls references.

It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) 💕 @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022

Sorry but I simply cannot get over the fact Sam from Glee (also known as Chord Overstreet) is starring in this film. I am obsessed I tell you. Obsessed.

Sam Chord’s daughter will be played by Olivia Perez.

Speaking to Netflix’s publication Tudum, Lohan said she missed doing rom-coms like this.

“It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” she said.

She also revealed she did her own skiing stunts: truly a woman braver than I.

Lohan actually has a two-film creative partnership with Netflix. Her other film is called Irish Wish, where she stars as a bridesmaid in Ireland (of course) who makes a wish and ends up the bride. I’m into it.

It’s been a hot sec since Lohan has starred in any films.

Things have been rough for Lohan since her career peaked in the 2000s — she struggled with addiction and had a few run-ins with the law.

READ MORE Ranking All 21 Of Lindsay Lohan’s Films From Retch To Fetch

Given all the drama, LiLo hasn’t starred in a non-flopping movie since forever.

After a while even the media got tired of reporting on her constant antics and forgot about her, and she went to that horrible place forgotten child stars end up in.

But I am so excited to see her rise from the ashes and take back her crown as rom-com queen. She told CNN in their 2019 New Year’s Eve special that she wanted to “start filming again,” and “taking back the life that I worked so hard for.”

Yes girl, get it!!

Falling for Christmas will be released this November on Netflix.

Don’t worry, you can kill time by rewatching all of Lindsay Lohan’s 2000s classics — Freaky Friday is my personal fave and I am so ready for a binge.