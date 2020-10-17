Earlier this week, Emily In Paris star Lily Collins caused quite the scandal in an interview with British Vogue, when asked about the age of her character.

This is a subject that’s never explicitly discussed in the show – all we know is that Emily is a “twenty-something” working in social media – so it’s open to interpretation.

READ MORE Lily Collins Reckons Her Emily In Paris Character Is 22 & The Maths Is Just Not Adding Up

Collins said:

“I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college … Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish.”

Now, while this is a fairly trifling issue to be concerned with when there’s so much else going on in the world, the internet was still thrown into a state of disarray by this.

The maths didn’t add up – how could Emily, at 22, have graduated college and accrued the necessary experience to move up to a mid-level marketing job and get a transfer to Paris?

It all became so much that Lily Collins herself finally weighed in, taking to her Instagram stories to admit that maaaaaaybe she got it wrong.

Alongside a GIF of a judgemental Emily, she wrote:

“Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong – sorry girl. You might not be 22 but I gotta say, you do act like it sometimes!!!”

Lily Collins’ Emily In Paris co-star Lucas Bravo, aka the cute chef, was also asked about the character’s age, and he gave a more realistic estimate, telling The Rundown: