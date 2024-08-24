Lily Allen Under Fire After Admitting She Returned Her ‘Badly Behaved’ Dog To Animal Shelter

Singer Lily Allen has come under fire online from fans and animal activists alike, after she admitted on a podcast that she returned a dog to an animal shelter after adopting it because it was “very badly behaved”.

Allen revealed the unfortunate truth in a recent episode of her podcast Miss Me?, when the topic of dog ownership came up with her guest Steve Jones.

The 39-year-old ‘Fuck You’ singer was talking to Jones about the potential of adopting a new dog, when the guest pointed out that raising a dog is a “hell of a commitment”.

Allen then shared with her guest how she and her husband David Harbour had actually already adopted a puppy during the COVID-19 pandemic. But unfortunately, that puppy is no longer living with them.

“You know what, we actually did adopt a dog together already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home,” Allen admitted.

The dog in question was named Mary, and in classic dog-parent fashion, it had an Instagram page of its own before Harbour and Allen ultimately returned her to the shelter.

When her guest was inquired further as to why Allen would have returned the dog, the musician blamed the puppy’s poor behaviour for why she returned it, saying that it caused all sorts of issues by eating everything.

In particular, Allen recounted an instance where the young dog ate her family’s passports which caused a “logistical nightmare”.

“She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in and I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced because it was in Covid. And so it was just an absolutely logistical nightmare,” Allen reasoned.

“And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t get them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this fucking dog had eaten their passports. I just couldn’t look at her. I was like, ‘You’ve ruined my life.’”

Though there were other instances of poor behaviour from the dog, Lily Allen said the passport incident was the final straw.

“She was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her but it just didn’t work out,” Allen explained.

Since Allen’s revelation, the Instagram page that featured pictures of the old dog has been flooded with comments condemning the singer for her decision to return the dog.

“Your dog, your responsibility. Stop blaming a poor defenceless animal, when YOU are responsible. Take accountability,” wrote one upset user.

“Dogs are NOT ‘badly behaved’ – they are ‘untrained’ by the humans that are responsible for them. This is a sad listen. Shame on you, Lily Allen,” another person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Animal rights activist group PETA also got involved in the backlash, announcing that it was “begging the singer not to get another puppy” in a post to X.

After @lilyallen revealed she returned her adopted dog to the shelter for chewing the families’ passports, PETA is begging the singer not to get another puppy.💔



We’re sending Lily a mechanical toy dog, which requires none of the round-the-clock care a real-life puppy does. pic.twitter.com/KbsnW6ei0I — PETA UK (@PETAUK) August 23, 2024

“Lily, please don’t treat dogs as accessories to be discarded when they become inconvenient,” wrote PETA.

Lily Allen recently made headlines when she made another shocking revelation, that she was selling feet pics on OnlyFans.

The singer and the Stranger Things actor have been married since 2020, after first meeting in 2019. They are now considering adopting a chihuahua.

