What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas ‘cos Lily Allen and David Harbour just got hitched and the pics are all over Instagram for us thirsty fans to see and enjoy.

The Sun reports that the pair are now husband and wife after marrying in an intimate ceremony presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator (ofc).

It comes just days after the pair obtained their marriage license, as revealed by public records accessed by TMZ.

But enough of the formalities, just fucken’ have a go at how cute they are, will ya?

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” David wrote on IG. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

Said small reception was held at In-N-Out Burger:

The ‘Fuck You’ singer also shared a bunch of snaps to her Insta, including the following heavenly pics, captioned with love heart emojis: