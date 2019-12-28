Lily Allen has sparked rumours that she and boyfriend David Harbour are getting hitched, after she was spotted out and about with what appeared to be an engagement ring.

The singer and the Stranger Things star, one of 2019’s most unexpected yet delightful celebrity pairings, went public with their relationship in September of this year.

Per reports in Page Six, Allen was spotted in New York on Thursday rocking a ring; she was also seen wearing what appeared to be a gold engagement band in September.

The two have not made any public comment on the engagement rumours, although she commented that a ring she showed off in a recent Christmas unboxing video was “not an engagement ring.”

Nevertheless, the pair appear to be infatuated with each-other.

After David Harbour hosted SNL in October, Lily Allen shared a screenshot of his extremely toned biceps in a tank top, captioning it “mine”.

He returned the favour after being named one of people’s Sexiest Men Alive, when he told the publication that he loves staring at her “stunningly beautiful butt.”

They seem to have the two b’s covered with biceps and butts, so I guess we’ll just wait and see how this rumoured engagement thing plays out.