Lil Nas X has apologised to Nicki Minaj for previously denying he was a fan of hers, stating that he was scared people would think he was gay if he publicly declared himself a Barb (AKA a Minaj stan).

“The generous queen, i love u,” Nas tweeted, “and i’m sorry i [denied it] in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance.”

Nas officially came out in support of Nicki last month, tweeting “life is too short to pretend you’re not a barb”, and recently requested a collab with the “Super Bass” chanteuse, but this enthusiasm with met with a lot of scepticism from Nicki’s army, questioning why he’d waited so long to spread the love. The reason? “I didn’t want people to know I was gay tbh”

In response to a Twitter user saying that music taste doesn’t correlate with one’s sexual orientation, Nas had this to say: “it don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet.”

This admission to owning a Nicki Minaj fan page only fuels the rumours (circulating the web for years) that Nas secretly ran a controversial Twitter page called @NasMaraj.

Minaj has since come out in support of Nas, tweeting “It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth.”

Legends supporting legends – we love to see it. Now let’s get to that collab, please and thank you.