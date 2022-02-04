Remember when Lil Nas X was trolling haters on Twitter every day, posting unhinged TikToks dressed as Voldemort, and generally being our favourite internet menace? Well, that was last year, and his disappearance from socials has fans worried.

If it feels like Lil Nas X’ daily trolling of conservative homophobes was yonks ago, that’s because it was.

Nas’ last tweet on his profile is dated 7 December 2021, where he retweeted a video of himself falling over during a performance at Audacy Beach Festival in Florida.

the universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao https://t.co/A86FjCPycy — MONTERO ???? (@LilNasX) December 6, 2021

Since his unofficial social media hiatus, Nas has nailed a bunch of achievements that you’d think would warrant some celebratory tweets or videos.

He was recently nominated for a bunch of 2022 NAACP Image Awards including entertainer of the year, he topped Rolling Stone’s list of the most stylish musicians right now, and his song ‘Industry Baby’ just reached platinum status.

Though you’d expect Nas to celebrate at least one of these achievements publicly, his socials are still ghost.

READ MORE TikTok Is Losing It Over Lil Nas X Songs Fitting Perfectly Over The Iconic Kath & Kim Intro

Now, fans are starting to worry that there’s something wrong with his health.

On December 17, Lil Nas X revealed in a series of four tweets that he had tested positive to COVID-19, before the tweets were deleted. It’s the last time he interacted with fans on social media and, relatable king though he is, the silence on his account has been deafening.

His COVID status paired with his socials going ghost has led fans to worry that the two events are linked, the New York Post reports.

Man I hope Lil Nas X is ok. He's been too quiet ???? — Jezebel's Gem (@AmandaDannielle) February 4, 2022

I’m legitimately concerned about @LilNasX. The last time he tweeted, he had Covid. (That tweet has since been deleted.) For someone who consistently and seemingly joyfully used social media to connect with his fans and promote his artistry to just disappear is…unsettling. — Totally Tyler (@totally_tyler) February 3, 2022

I hope @LilNasX is well. We haven’t heard from him since he said he had Covid & cancelled his appearance on that holiday tour — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) January 28, 2022

Twitter is filled with tweets dating between late January and early February of fans asking where he is and when he is returning, with some worrying that maybe he’s ill.

Look, he could just be taking a break, living his best life and remaining unbothered with the rest of the world. Being online all the time is exhausting and he doesn’t owe fans an online presence.

BUT Lil Nas X’s absence is definitely weird considering he was tweeting multiple times a day before he disappeared. It’s a stark change.

Who knows, maybe all this coverage will push him to return to his digital throne. For now, his representatives have not responded to request from the New York Post regarding his silence.