Liam Payne Is Giving Major Ick With His Weird AF Comment About His GF Kate Cassidy In A TikTok

Liam Payne has once again given us the ick in a recent TikTok video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The former One Direction star decided to compliment his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, in a way that left fans shaking their heads in disbelief. As she showcased her very demure, all black outfit from REVOLVE before a dinner date Liam remarked, “You look good. Nice and covered up for once.” UGH.

PERIODT. (Image: @mari/X)

Fans were quick to react, labelling his words as “misogynistic” and pointing out the hypocrisy of his statement, especially given his own history of revealing outfits and his hit song “Strip That Down.”

One user commented on Kate’s post, “Liam, you have a song called ‘Strip That Down,’ make up your mind,” while another suggested that Kate should “run fast”.

The man never seems to have clothes on. (Image: @littIefreakmay/X)

Surprisingly some users came to Liam’s defence in the comments telling him to, “blink twice if you’re kidnapped.”

Another commented, “Liam in his TIKTOK era and I LOVE IT.”

The couple has been dating on and off since late 2022. Kate is an influencer with 52.8K followers on TikTok and has shared many relationship moments with us online, mostly against our will — like when Kate told us she manifested her relationship with a popsicle stick drawing of Liam. But this latest incident has certainly put a dent in their fairytale narrative.

Kate doesn’t seem too bothered by the weird comment from her boyfriend, even claiming that she encouraged Liam to make the comment as a joke. “I actually said to him while we were filming the video, ‘Oh you should make a comment about how I’m actually dressed up for once,’” she explained, adding that she usually wears whatever she wants and that he doesn’t care about her outfits.

It’s safe to say that we should all brace ourselves because this is probably not the last time we’ll be seeing Liam make a fool of himself online.

Lead image: @kateecass TikTok/ @sabsartdeco X