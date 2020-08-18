It’s been a whole year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus shocked the world by announcing their split, and although both parties have moved on since, the Aussie bb still appears to be harbouring a grudge against his ex.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a mate of the Hunger Games star said Liam hasn’t gotten over the divorce, quite the opposite, in fact.

“Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point,” the insider claimed. “He was really hurt by their split.”

It comes just days after it was revealed that Miley and Cody Simpson had called it quits, which occurred around the one year anniversary of her split from Liam, which is interesting timing.

She recently spilled a bunch of tea on the latest episode of the infamous Call Her Daddy, where she described the divorce as “traumatising.”

“At first when I got out of my long time relationship and it didn’t work…that was really like traumatising,” she told her guest Alexandra Cooper. “Now I’m in a place where I look at it and love it and respect it.”

But even after she got over the initial shock of her breakup, she still struggled with the public’s reception to her moving on.

“I feel like as a woman, I felt like I was villainised for moving on. I really think that’s not acceptable,” she said.

“I would’ve much rather the public, like I guess, villainise me because of for my sexuality,” Miley said in the interview. “But they tried to make me seem disloyal which is so against my fucking character…my character is my everything, that is my foundation, what I thrive on.”

The former couple’s on-off relationship began in 2009 after they met on the set of The Last Song. They quietly tied the knot at the Hannah Montana alum’s Tennessee home in December 2018, only to split seven months later. The Byron-based star subsequently filed for divorce, and the case was finalised in January.