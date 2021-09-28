Big congrats to Lena Dunham who has officially tied the knot to her muso boyfriend, Luis Felber.

According to Page Six, Dunham got hitched at a secret ceremony in London over the weekend.

The nuptials, which were held at Union Club in London’s Soho under strict COVID protocols, were attended by the Girls creator’s famous mates, including one Taylor Swift.

The publication revealed that while Tay did not perform at the private ceremony, she did give a speech, although specific deets re. that speech have been kept under wraps. Taylor’s actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn was also in attendance.

“Lena and Luis wanted to keep it very small and intimate, just for them and their closest family and friends,” a source said.

Besties Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham. (Credit: Getty)

Lena Dunham confirmed her relationship to The New York Times back in March.

“It’s been a few months,” she told the publication at the time. “I feel really lucky. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

Two months later, Dunham made her relationship Twitter official (that’s a thing, apparently?) by gushing about her relationship.

“When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog and makes up songs about her face,” she tweeted.

“In January, all I tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I’m saying is, don’t quit before the miracle, kids.”

Chookas to the happy couple!