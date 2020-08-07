Ever wanted to have a life-sized LEGO replica of your cat? Look, probably not. But thanks to Melbourne’s LEGO Land, you can get just that.

The team at Melbourne LEGOLand in Victoria are running a competition to have your cat turned into a LEGO sculpture. Iconic, I know.

Your feline friend will be the model for LEGO Master Builder Kieran Jiwa, who will hand-craft the design and make your wildest childhood dreams come true.

“As a self-confessed cat lover, I’m pretty excited about this competition. In preparation I have already done a practice run with my own cat Freya. This not-so-furry feline is made up of 5,000 LEGO pieces and took me about 50 hours to design and construct,” Kieran said. “Freya was hesitant to meet her LEGO double but now they’re firm friends! I’m looking forward to seeing the entries come through and honing my cat building skills. Once I’ve finished the model I will be handing it over to the winner to display at their home.”

The competition is to celebrate International Cat Day (Saturday 7 August), and will run until August 25.

If you’re keen to get your cool cat and/or kitten turned into a work of LEGO art, you simply need to share a cat snap in the comments section of the below post, alongside the name, age, breed and why you think your cat deserves to be a LEGO statue.