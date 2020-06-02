Yesterday, Glee actress Samantha Marie Ware blasted her former costar Lea Michele for allegedly making her time on the show “a living hell” and subjecting her to “traumatic microaggressions” on set.

Ware responded to a tweet from Michele, who had posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

“George Floyd did not deserve this,” Michele wrote over the weekend. “This was not an isolated incident and it must end.” She concluded her tweet with #BlackLivesMatter.

Quoting Michele’s tweet, Ware claimed Michele once told everyone on set that she would “shit in [her] wig” if given the chance.

In all caps, Ware tweeted: “Lmao, remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’ Amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

By Tuesday afternoon, food company HelloFresh had cut ties with Michele after learning of Ware’s allegations. In January, HelloFresh announced it had partnered with Michele to promote its meal kits.

“HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind,” the brand tweeted. “We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”