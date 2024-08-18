Larry Emdur Set To Tattoo His Butt With Fellow Nominee Initials After Bagging Gold Logie

It’s been a big night for The Chase and The Morning Show host Larry Emdur at the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Not only has he nabbed the Logie for the Most Popular Presenter and won the biggest award of the night — the coveted Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality — he’s going to tattoo the initials of the other nominees on his ass on live TV on Monday morning!!!!

In a very competitive category, Larry managed to beat out the likes Robert Irwin, Julia Morris, Asher Keddie, Tony Armstrong, Andy Lee and Sonia Kruger to claim the gold shiny boy.

The man, the myth, the legend. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

Larry has been a mainstay in the Aussie television industry for yonks. He first got his start on The Price Is Right back in 1993, and since then has become one of the most trusted presenters on Aussie screens.

After the presigious award was announced, Larry took to the stage to share his acceptance speech. At first his voice shook with emotion, but soon, he settled into it.

“I’ve been in this business 40 years, and for 25, maybe 30 times, I’ve sat in this room and thought, ‘I wonder what it’s like sitting on this fancy table down there,” he said emotionally. Then, the vibe shifted when he remembered the promise he made just hours earlier.

“I was so convinced that I wasn’t going to win this that I said, that if I did win it, I would have all the nominees’ initials tatted on my ass live tomorrow morning,” he said, to a booming applause.

Fellow Gold Logie nominee Julia Morris and Larry Emdur present a Logie. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

“I love this business so much. I love being in TV and I love being on TV, and I’ve never done anything else. I’ve never, ever wanted to do anything else,” he continued.

Larry said that there were plenty of moments when he wondered whether he was doing the right thing trying to make it on TV, especially when many of his shows ended up getting axed. But with the support of his wife Sylvie and his kids, he kept following his dreams.

Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie Emdur looking gorgeous! (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

He went on to thank his fellow nominees — who will soon take up residence on his cheeks.

“You guys are all rock stars and absolutely worthy to be up here. Absolutely it was so fun hanging out with you guys and I really love you all,” he gushed.

“Tony Armstrong, Australia’s boyfriend. Now I’m Australia’s dirty old grandpa.”

Wrapping up his speech, Larry uttered a phrase that I have often been heard saying at the pub: “Let’s get on the Larry Emdurs”.

If you’re not across the fun little Aussie pub slang, it means bender!!!! So I think I know what he’ll be doing at the afterparty at The Star, Sydney!

Congratulations to Larry and I can’t wait to see your hungover ass (literally) on TV tomorrow!