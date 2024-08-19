Gold Logie Winner Larry Emdur Keeps Promise & Goes Ass Up Face Down On The Morning Show For A Tatt

This year’s Gold Logie winner Larry Emdur has stuck to his promise by going face down, ass up on The Morning Show to get his fellow Gold Logie nominee’s initials tatted on his arse. This is the kind of Aussie TV that brings me to life!!!

Sunday, 18 August, marked the night of nights for the Aussie entertainment industry. It was the 2024 TV Week Logies and one of the biggest prizes up for grabs was, of course, the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality.

Ultimately, Australia voted for The Chase‘s Larry Emdur, who delivered an emotional yet sensationally entertaining acceptance speech following his ‘yuge win.

There he is! (Image source: 7plus / The 2024 Logie Awards)

“I’ve been in this business 40 years, and for 25, maybe 30 times, I’ve sat in this room and thought, ‘I wonder what it’s like sitting on this fancy table down there,” he began his speech as the Golden Logie glistened against the stage lights.

Although Emdur’s voice was quite shaky at the start (in the best way possible), the Aussie entertainment legend quickly changed the vibe in the room revealing a quirky promise he made if he’d cop the award.

“I was so convinced that I wasn’t going to win this that I said, that if I did win it, I would have all the nominees’ initials tatted on my ass live tomorrow morning,” he said, followed by howls and applause from the Logies audience.

Well, fortunately for the Aussie population who’s up early enough to cop The Morning Show, Emdur stuck to his promise.

2024 Gold Logie Winner Larry Emdur Gets His Ass Tatted On Live TV

Double-cheeked up on a Monday morning, Emdur laid belly down on The Morning Show to prepare for his tattoo. For folks who don’t follow the Logies closely, this year’s list of nominees for the Gold Logie category included:

Tony Armstrong

Robert Irwin

Julia Morris

Sonia Kruger

Andy Lee

Asher Keddie

Although they might’ve missed out on a Gold Logie, they did win free real estate on Emdur’s ass cheek.

During the ink sesh, Edmur’s Morning Show co-host Kylie Gillies could not keep it together as she struggled to say anything without tears of laughter.

“I’m sorry,” she laughed while holding back tears.

“17 years I’ve never seen [Edmur] from this angle.”

(Image source: Facebook / The Morning Show)

Emdur then tells the audience who are watching on at home that he has no clue what’s happening on his backside, but Gillies has clued him in on the piece’s position.

“I can’t see what’s going and Kylie comes over and says ‘It’s too close to your crack’,” Edmur laughed.

What a way to start the week. (Image source: Facebook / The Morning Show)

Further in the segment, Emdur shared what the proposed tattoo looked like. To give you a quick brief, it’s basically a line art drawing of a Logie Award holding a TV containing the initials of the 2024 Gold Logie nominees.

“It feels fabulous,” Emdur responded after being asked about the process.

Oh god no. (Image source: Facebook / The Morning Show)

After roughly over an hour under the gun, the Gold Logie winner revealed his new piece, stating that it “will remind [him] forever of a beautiful night.”

That’s definitely something… (Image source: The Morning Show)

Honestly, this decision was very brat summer of Emdur! Makes me wonder what kind of ink he would get if he won the award two years in a row…