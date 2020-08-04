Thanks for signing up!

Hold the fucking phone: Laguna Beach stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have reunited and it’s the energy we need to help us power through this crappy week.

K. Cav surprised her many Instagram followers by dropping a selfie with her infamous ex and captioned it, “2004 or 2020!?”

To refresh your mem, the pair dated on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach which chronicled the then-high schoolers’ on-and-off relationship.

Kristin would later write in her memoir Balancing in Heels, “Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more. I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry.”

Despite their tumultuous romance, not to fucken’ mention the love triangle with The Hills star Lauren Conrad, the exes stayed friends over the years.

In 2018, Kristin teased a potential appearance from Stephen on her reality show Very Cavallari, although that never came to fruition.

Considering this reunion went down after her garbage fire breakup from ex Jay Cutler, fans have been speculating that the pair must’ve rekindled their relationship.

While we cannot confirm or deny this, it’s certainly exciting to see they’re still on good terms all these years later.

My reaction when I see Stephen and Kristin cavallari post together pic.twitter.com/foxUMQ1c2f — Alex De Sousa (@Alexdesousaa) August 4, 2020

I predict Kristin Cavallari breaks the internet today: pic.twitter.com/GCIZKlCDTO — Jess Bruns (@JessicaABruns) August 4, 2020

Kristin Cavallari just posted a photo with Stephen Colletti and I don't know how to act pic.twitter.com/P5miSJIL4Y — ilce rodriguez (@ohhhhilce) August 4, 2020

Current status: D E A D Reason: Kristin Cavallari y Stephen Collleti juntos en pleno 2020. Now playing: Come Clean by Hilary Duff pic.twitter.com/fzGEeArd15 — gabriel (@GaboContreras) August 4, 2020