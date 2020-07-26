Thanks for signing up!

Lady Red Couture, star of the beloved web series Hey Qween, has passed away at the age of 43, leaving loved ones and fans of the show devastated.

Jonny McGovern, the host of the show, confirmed the sad news earlier today. “I can’t believe I am writing this message but the unthinkable has happened,” he wrote.

“This morning at 5am I received a call from the hospital letting me know that Lady Red had just passed away. I was told she was improving yesterday and ready to move out of intensive care.”

“But very early this morning she had an episode and coded and she was gone.”

Earlier this week, McGovern said that he had rushed his long-time friend and co-host to the hospital as she was experiencing complications with her chronic condition, cyclic vomiting syndrome.

McGovern said he was “shocked and devastated” at the passing of his friend, and said that he plans to start a crowdfunding campaign to help Red’s family with associated costs.

Tributes have poured in for Lady Red Couture, many of them from the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who are frequent guests on Hey Qween.

“Heaven better be ready for some cuttin up and kikiing children,” said Latrice Royale, who was “devastated” by the loss.

The Vixen said she is “deeply saddened” and that Red will “forever be an angel in my eyes.”

Trixie Mattel urged followers to help out Red’s loved ones, remembering her as “an icon who every drag queen loved to be around.”

Detox said she is “heartbroken” at the loss of “an icon, a force and a friend.”

“Rest in Power to this gorgeous soul,” said Bob The Drag Queen.

RIP.