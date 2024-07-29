Lady Gaga Casually Let Some Big Personal News Slip At The Olympic Games & It’s What She Deserves

Lady Gaga has accidentally revealed she’s engaged!



The singer, who opened the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with a memorable performance during the Opening Ceremony, was seen mingling with none other than French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in the crowd.

In a TikTok posted by Attal’s official account, Gaga clearly introduces her partner Michael Polansky as her “fiancé”. Swoon!

The couple have been together for quite some time, after being spotted making out during a New Year’s Eve party in 2020. They publicly debuted their relationship during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

Who is Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky?

So who is Michael Polansky? Well, he’s a Harvard grad who appears to be a tech investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Polansky, 46, is the executive director and co-creator of the Parker Foundation. Its website says the company focuses on four areas – “Life Sciences, Global Public Health, Civic Engagement and the Arts”.

He also sits on the board of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which helps fund research for cancer treatment.

A sneaky source told E! News back in 2020 that the pair were absolutely smitten with each other.

“She’s really into him! [They’re] opposites of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her… he definitely cares a lot about Gaga,” the insider said.

Lady Gaga has shared a few pics of Michael on Insta. (Image: Instagram @ladygaga) The couple went public in 2020. (Image: Instagram @ladygaga)

Lady Gaga leaks LG7 snippet for fans in Paris

Leaking her own relationship status wasn’t the only thing Gaga has been up to while in Paris for the Olympics. She also played some snippets from her upcoming album for fans while chilling outside her hotel.

She gave fans a heads up on her Instagram Story, writing: “I’m so deeply touched by my French fans this week outside the hotel. I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight with a few seconds of LG7.”

It’s kind of hard to hear with all the screaming, but fans have been going wild over the snippets.

The first song has the word “abracadabra” repeated quite a few times, and she sings “I’ve become a notorious being” in the second.

Of course, X (formerly Twitter) went into an absolute meltdown over the preview, but I’ll leave you with these two tweets from Kesha:

Feature Image: Instagram @ladygaga