The internet is a strange place, there’s no denying it. Sometimes it gives us horrible, despicable things that shall remain unnamed. And sometimes, it gifts us beautiful meme-worthy content like lady drawers. Yes, lady drawers. Drawers for ladies.

I can’t tell you how and when the term “lady drawer” exactly came into existence, because I’m sure it’s been around forever in all its forms. But it’s doing the rounds on Twitter now because some bloke tweeted a picture of his ‘lady drawer’, and it went viral.

Said bloke, @DaddyAllDay, feels like “every guy needs a ‘lady drawer’ if you plan on having frequent guests.”

He provided a picture as an example, which housed a brush, two scrunchies, two (?) bottles of nail polish remover, tampons, makeup wipes, a bloody pregnancy test ‘cos you never know, and what some users have identified as a “used dildo”.

I mean, I once used a fork – an actual fork – to comb my hair when I was over at my boyfriend’s because he didn’t have a proper brush so I’m not mad at the brush. But upon reading the comments I, uh, I changed my mind… a little. Is the brush shared? Is the bloody dildo communal? Are we supposed to remove nail polish before / after sex? These are the questions that will plague me tonight.

Pictured: DaddyAllDay’s lady drawer.

I feel like every guy needs a “lady drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/wgjExZOlIt — BassFather (@DaddyAllDay) January 11, 2020

In reply to the original tweet, DaddyAllDay wrote, “For the record, I’m not saying to go buy all this shit. You really just need makeup wipes, tampons, hair ties, and a hair brush. I just had all that laying round so I designated a drawer for it.”

As you can expect, it became a whole thing on Twitter and others started sharing… their own versions.

I feel like every girl needs a “fella drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/n6rjaAkT50 — phil aka kyle (@warmfourloko) January 14, 2020

Ha.

I feel like every guy needs to have a “lady drawer” if they plan on having frequent guests pic.twitter.com/qb72R4xwaL — Caroline Finke (@caroline_finke) January 16, 2020

For the ARMY among you.

every girl needs a drawer like this pic.twitter.com/rPgCnLcwpi — map of the soul i never learned to count past f (@hobiworship) January 16, 2020

I feel like every lady needs a “guy drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/dMFWt4sMS7 — Syd (@sydschaefer) January 15, 2020

I feel like every guy needs a “lady drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/AA7elsNOIw — but doctor, i am (@BarrelJumpist) January 16, 2020

I feel like every guy needs a “lady drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests pic.twitter.com/YCvP8Pj9Ga — TJ (@ohTEEJ) January 16, 2020

Oh, my God.

I feel like every guy needs a “lady drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/P4kzRnEa7K — ✦ eve ✦ (@impossiblyeve) January 16, 2020

And the pièce de résistance – are you ready for this?

BAM.

I feel like every guy needs a “lady drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests pic.twitter.com/W3b1S3rP2M — teddy v 2.0 (@teddyvalenzuela) January 15, 2020

That right there is what I want to come home to every night.

Happy Friday, my dudes.