Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie has welcomed twin baby girls with his fiance, dancer Dana Stephensen, announcing the news in an Instagram post overnight.

Sharing a photo that showed him and Stephensen cuddling their new babies as they wore knit beanies, the proud new father wrote:

“Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we have – you are both so beautiful – and I would love to sing to you both forever.”

The Wiggles themselves also shared the photo, writing “welcome to the world.”

Lachy Gillsepie and Dana Stephensen announced their engagement in April of this year. She took to Instagram to write:

“At the end of our summer holidays, I walked into the most beautiful surprise – a room filled with the most incredible flowers and Lachy singing at his piano and then asking me to marry him. It was such a surprise and so special.”

She had earlier proposed to Lachy with the help of her young son.

Gillespie split with his former partner, yellow wiggle Emma Watkins, in 2018. He said of the breakup:

“To be able to realise as a couple that we were going different ways and to stay as close as we are is a real testament, I think, to both of us. I love her more now than anything and she loves me more than anything.”

He also added:

“We had such a connection at the start and in a way it has got stronger through the whole separation. We have got to that point that we know our paths have changed and things were not working as a couple. But all we care about is the children who watch the show. That’s how it started and that hasn’t changed.”