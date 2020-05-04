La Roux lead singer Eleanor ‘Elly’ Jackson has revealed she recently became locked in an unexpected feud with Kanye West after labelling him “weird” while working in the same studio.

The ‘Bulletproof’ crooner revealed on Slacker podcast that she was forced to write a letter of apology to the egotistical rapper after her comments made their way back to him.

While Elly was happy to write a polite note to make amends, she said she found the way Kanye treated her “upsetting” and “unsettling,” adding that the demand for an apology was “creepy”.

“He’s one of those people who’s not 100 per cent normal,” she said. “You can’t talk about anything normal. You can’t just have a normal conversation.”

She continued: “He’s on show 24 hours a day, it’s just him. It’s kind of amazing to be around. I’ll never be around anything like that again. It was really strange.”

She went on to suggest Kanye attempts to create a response from those he interacts with, saying: “He wants people to walk away saying, ‘That was really weird’.”

The British pop star was left stunned when a mutual friend revealed to Kanye that she thought he was weird – prompting a demand for an apology.

Elly claims: “It was quite creepy. I remember writing it. I was sat there on my sofa loling to myself like, ‘Dear Kanye . . . ’ They told on me. It was ridiculous.”

She continued: “I just wrote it all with a massive grin on my face – although they do actually have quite a lot of power.

“I was like, ‘I think I am going to genuinely apologise. It’s no skin off my nose to write this email’.”

She concluded, “I didn’t say anything bad about him. I just saw some behaviour – and it wasn’t directed at me – that I found upsetting and unsettling.”