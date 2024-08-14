Is Timothée Chalamet Hiding In The Background Of Kylie Jenner’s Insta Story? Let’s Investigate

The internet sleuths are back at it again! Fans are convinced Kylie Jenner accidentally shared some snaps of her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Instagram.

The Kardashians star shared some photos of herself getting her glam done while spruiking her Glow hydration brand. She held her phone in one hand and a bottle of Glow in the other as her stylist curled her hair.

“Glam and glow,” she wrote in the caption.

Is that Timothée Chalamet in the background of Kylie Jenner’s Insta Story? (Image: Instagram @kyliejenner)

In the second pic, eagle-eyed fans instantly noticed somebody in the back of the shot wearing dark clothing and a bright blue baseball cap. Of course, quite a few people are convinced it’s Kylie’s squeeze Timothée.

“Look at Timothée in the back… I didn’t even see him at first,” one person commented.

“Timothée Chalamet – is this the official [announcement] lmao,” another added.

READ MORE Kylie Jenner Revealed She Had A Different Name For Son Aire After Ditching Wolf & I Kinda Love It

“Timothée can be found where the mirror with the blue hat is located,” a third pointed out.

“Who is that in the blue cap?” another asked, followed by an eye emoji.

(Image: Getty)

However, sometimes common sense prevails and others have firmly disagreed. You can’t make out any defining features, so it could be any ol’ person in a blue hat.

“That could be literally anyone,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“That’s literally not even him TF? The stretches some people are taking to spot this man in random pictures is insane. They are dating. Simple. Doesn’t mean he’s everywhere that she is. They are both busy people,” another added.

“So blurry and pixelated I can’t even tell who it is. Why do y’all try so hard to know every little detail of their lives?” a third wrote.

“Damn the internet has really raised a new generation of spies cause I saw this pic, liked and moved on lol,” another remarked.

(Image: Instagram @kyliejenner)

One X user provided proof that it’s not Timothée in Kylie’s snap, and shared a screenshot from one of Kylie’s recent Instagram Stories.

“It is not Timothée though? You can see the person more clearly in the video she posted last week,” they wrote.

Kylie and Timothée were first linked romantically back in April 2023, and have since been the subject of many a breakup rumour.

The couple indulged in some PDA at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023, and attended the Golden Globes together in January 2024.

The private pair have most recently been seen heading to the Bahamas to celebrate Kylie’s 27th birthday. While Kylie didn’t share any photos of her boyfriend on Instagram, she did say it was the “best birthday ever”.