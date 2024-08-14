Kylie Jenner Revealed She Had A Different Name For Son Aire After Ditching Wolf & I Kinda Love It

Kylie Jenner has just revealed how indecisive she and Travis Scott were when it came to their son Aire’s name, admitting there was actually a third name as an option.

Remember when The Kardashians star first announced her son was called Wolf, before changing it to Aire? Well, it turns out that Travis and Kylie called Aire by another name “for a long time”.

In a profile for British Vogue, she talked about how the family called her son Knight before settling on Aire.

“My daughter [Stormi], still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’. And I’m like, ‘No’,” she said.

“[Stormi is] like, ‘That was so funny, mum. I like Knight better’. And I’m like, ‘You know what, we are not doing this again’.”

Kylie initially named her son Wolf Jacques in February 2022, but after a month she took to her Instagram Story to say she had changed it.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote at the time.

However, some sleuths believe the real reason she switched her son’s name up was because of a bit of ~drama~ with Aussie influencer Tammy Hembrow. Just a couple of days after Kylie’s original name reveal, Tammy shared a shady post with her then-six-year-old son Wolf Hawkins and captioned it, “My Wolf.”

Tammy also addressed the name-stealing drama on TikTok, saying she was “liking the name Stormi” for her next baby. Yikes.

In the interview, Kylie shed a bit of light on why she struggled so much with his name and blamed it on prolonged postpartum depression.

“Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]. On the phone with my mum all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’,” she said.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him.

“He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

The couple officially changed his name in March 2023, and the name debacle was a storyline on The Kardashians season one.

In the end, both Kylie and Travis have now settled on the name Aire and are content with their choice. Regardless of what sassy comment Stormi comes up with!

