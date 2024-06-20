Kylie Jenner Is Brought To Tears After Spotting Fkd Comments About Her Appearance At An Event

Media personality and model Kylie Jenner got vulnerable in the latest episode of The Kardashians, breaking down in tears due to criticism she copped about her appearance in some unfiltered photos.

In the fifth episode of The Kardashians‘ fifth season, a conversation between Kylie (26) and Kendall Jenner (28) led to the younger sister getting emotional about the way people slammed her looks in a set of photos with less makeup than usual

The photos in question were from Kylie’s cameo at the Paris Fashion Week in January this year, where people online criticised her appearance for being uncharacteristically lacking in the makeup department.

Some trolls online slammed the young ex-billionaire for having visible lines on her face, which Kylie admitted gave a massive blow to her confidence.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“It’s a miracle that I still have confidence and I could still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty,” Kylie admitted to Kendall in one of the lounge rooms of their home.

During the sensitive conversation, Kylie shared how difficult it has been to grow up in the spotlight and have her every choice critiqued by the media. The 26-year-old pointed out how regardless of what she does with her makeup, it’s a lose-lose for her.

“I just feel like after Paris there was this picture, which for the first time I was like, ‘We are not going to wear a lot of makeup.’ So when I’m wearing too much makeup I get told, ‘You’re wearing too much makeup,’” Kylie said.

But then when she’s “not wearing a lot of makeup” and gets photographed in “weird light”, she gets slammed for facial lines she claims to have had since childhood.

“Why is it okay, it’s 2024, to talk about someone’s looks so much?” Kylie questioned.

Kylie Jenner shared with her sister how she usually doesn’t cry about this sort of thing as she’s grown “so numb” to the media and public commenting about her life.

“I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” she said.

To comfort her sister, Kendall reminded Kylie that they have a unique experience of growing up famous, which means they are often “dehumanised”.

“I think that is a general thing with our family. We are dehumanised and they don’t think that there’s any rules with you,” Kendall said.

“Whereas if you talked the same way you talk about us to any other woman, people would come to their defence all day long. But for some reason with us, they don’t think we have any feelings.”

This made Kylie become even more upset about the fact that some people online are accusing the perceived imperfections as a result of a botched surgery.

“Even if I did get so much surgery, I still don’t think it is OK to talk about someone’s looks,” she cried.

“People have been talking about my looks since I was 12.”

Which honestly, sucks so much. Being teased for your appearance in the playground at 12-years-old was hard enough. Having tabloids and magazines do it is bound to have a negative impact on your psyche growing up.

I think most people would sympathise with the Jenners in this situation, as they face the perils of being raised in the spotlight with no real chance at ever having a standard childhood where cameras aren’t shoved in your face 24/7.

However, it is also a life they have chosen to profit off of. Kylie Jenner was declared the world’s youngest billionaire in 2019 at the age of 21 for selling beauty products.

The Kardashians remain celebrities because of the impact they continue to have on fashion trends and beauty standards. Every time they lose/gain weight, or get surgery, or whatever, that becomes the ‘ideal’.

And once the ‘ideal’ is set, who knows how many others cop needless criticism for when they don’t look like Kylie Jenner?

Season Five of The Kardashians is streaming now on Disney+.

[Image: The Kardashians / Disney+]