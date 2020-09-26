Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be wrapping up after its next season, but the family themselves are not going anywhere, as evidenced by the fact that a single throwback pic of Kylie Jenner can still send Instagram into a near-meltdown.

Overnight, Kim Kardashian posted a photo from simpler and more innocent times, showing a siblings trip to Japanese restaurant Benihana. Kim, taking pride of place in the pic and rocking long golden hair, was flanked Khloe and a very young Kendall and Kylie.

She captioned it “Babies at Benihana”, and fans were quick to notice how different the sisters looked, before a decade of fame, wealth and (in some cases) quite significant glow-ups.

“Delete this immediately,” commented Kylie, clearly embarrassed at the sight of her younger self.

“Should I Diddy crop you out?” replied Kim, in reference to that time that Diddy cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of a photo from the Met Gala.

“Absolutely,” responded Kylie.

Matriarch Kris Jenner recently spoke with Ellen about the decision to end the show, saying: