Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be wrapping up after its next season, but the family themselves are not going anywhere, as evidenced by the fact that a single throwback pic of Kylie Jenner can still send Instagram into a near-meltdown.
Overnight, Kim Kardashian posted a photo from simpler and more innocent times, showing a siblings trip to Japanese restaurant Benihana. Kim, taking pride of place in the pic and rocking long golden hair, was flanked Khloe and a very young Kendall and Kylie.
She captioned it “Babies at Benihana”, and fans were quick to notice how different the sisters looked, before a decade of fame, wealth and (in some cases) quite significant glow-ups.
“Delete this immediately,” commented Kylie, clearly embarrassed at the sight of her younger self.
“Should I Diddy crop you out?” replied Kim, in reference to that time that Diddy cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of a photo from the Met Gala.
“Absolutely,” responded Kylie.
Matriarch Kris Jenner recently spoke with Ellen about the decision to end the show, saying:
“We were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time. It just sort of came to us, and we thought, you know, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spin-offs…”