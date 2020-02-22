Large bearded unit Kristofer Hivju, who portrayed Tormund Giantsbane in Game Of Thrones, is one of several new cast members who’ll be joining epic fantasy series The Witcher for its second season.

The Hollywood Reporter has given some insight into the character that the Norwegian actor will be playing, saying:

“Hivju will play Nivellen, who in the Witcher books is a man cursed to take on the appearance of a monster. When he meets Geralt (Henry Cavill), however, the witcher realizes Nivellen isn’t actually a monster because he’s not repelled by silver.”

Kristofer Hivju is one of a number of new faces to join the cast of season two.

Yasen Atour (of Young Wallender), Agnes Bjorn, Paul Bullion (of Peaky Blinders) Thue Ersted Rasmussen (of the upcoming Fast & Furious 9), Aisha Fabienne Ross (of The Danish Girl) and Mecia Simson will also appear.

Currently, Kristofer Hivju appears in the Swedish crime drama series Beck. He also appeared in Fast & Furious 8, and was seen alongside Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus in Downhill.

The first season of The Witcher was a huge hit for Netflix, proving to be one of its most popular shows of recent times. Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2021.

Henry Cavill and fellow stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey are all expected to return to their roles.

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill was reportedly offered the key part of Vesemir, but there is no mention of his name or the character in today’s announcement.