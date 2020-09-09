As you’ve defs already heard, the 2020 tragedies only continue to snowball with today’s announcement that our beloved ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is coming to an end. After 20 seasons of watching our favourite sisters briefly look up from their phones (I say that with the utmost love and respect) it’s unfortunately time to say goodbye.

As a huge fan, I understand and accept this. The Kardashians & Jenners have been living with camera crews in their houses for the better part of 14 years. They shifted reality television, beauty standards and the entire world during this time. Not to mention they have maintained their status of A-list celebrities for over a decade, with contstant and relentless positive and negative press happening around them every minute of the day. We have watched their every move. Yes, there are a lot of lazy story lines in the show, but they have also been incredibly open and vulnerable as hell with some heavy real life shit. What more could we possibly want from them without gobbling them up entirely? Girls, have your rest, enjoy your money – you’ve earned it.

However, Kris Jenner, sit your ass back down. We are in no way ready to say goodbye to you. Not by the hair on my chinny chin chin. The O.G. momager is any true KUWTK fan’s favourite character (especially when in partnership with Scott Disick) and the thought of her daily shenanigans not being aired across the entire world would be an unspeakable loss for us all. I just don’t want to live in that sort of world and I have feeling that Kris Jenner doesn’t either.

To know Kris is to know that she highkey a workaholic. She is never without 20 different projects in the works at once. Now that she has all this time on her hands, we know she won’t be sitting around at home. Fans have begun speculating her next move because, as we all know #TheDevilWorksHardButKrisJennerWorksHarder.

now that kuwtk is ending, kris jenner will finally have the time to create the vaccine for corona pic.twitter.com/D4IhUMBbpn — aj ???? (@ajirixo) September 8, 2020

Kris Jenner on her way to find some new kids to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians w her #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/nu5CcNgcBI — Kendra Becker (@kendra_becker) September 8, 2020

There is one theory really gaining traction that Kris Jenner will join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is honestly a better fit than Kim in her Met Gala dress. As a fan of both shows, this is a match made in heaven. RHOBH featuring Kris Jenner would be the phoenix that rose from the 2020 fire. The internet agrees.

Me starting a GoFundMe so Bravo can afford Kris Jenner on RHOBH #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/u8jZix32PC — BravoByBob (@BravoByBob1) September 8, 2020

Bravo removing everyone from the cast of RHOBH so they can afford Kris Jenner #KUWTK #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Wbo5nkOIZr — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 8, 2020

Kris Jenner cancelling kuwtk to grab a ???? and save rhobh pic.twitter.com/Vvt7lupA4I — tackey maquille (@mackeytwet) September 9, 2020

With #KUWTK ending, the only choice is for Kris Jenner to finally join #RHOBH. She’s rich, famous, mildly alcoholic, friends with Kyle and Rinna and she knows how reality TV works. She’d be nice and fake one minute and a conniving cunt the next, which is exactly what we need pic.twitter.com/RPIjxuureN — Good Tea (@thegoodteatime) September 8, 2020

I 1000% want Kris Jenner on RHOBH. I actually have never wanted anything more. — Lexi for Jill Biden 2020 (@LexiForSenate) September 8, 2020

Kris Jenner inviting Kyle over for lunch tomorrow. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/LG7ZjwyMqc — Geriatric Regina George (@Ryan__Thomas__) September 9, 2020

This theory is not as far fetched as it may seem. Like Jenner, half the cast doesn’t even live in Beverly Hills (just around and about LA) and Kris has already made an appearance in the show, showing face at a charity event hosted at Kyle Richards’ house. Plus her and Kyle and Lisa Rinna go way back anway.

Kris Jenner joining the cast would truly breath much needed life back into the show. She deserves the spotlight, RHOBH deserves the ratings and we deserve the entertainment. Someone make this happen, pronto.