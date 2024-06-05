Kris Jenner Is Getting Reamed On Reddit Over A Klassic Kardashian Photoshop Fail & Oh Dear

Another day, another Kardashian photoshop fail. Although this one doesn’t involve a Kardashian, per se. Nay. This almighty fuck-up was committed by momager Kris Jenner, AKA the queen of PR. Surely mama Kris shoulda known better, right?

The 68-year-old reality star shared a snap on Monday as a bday tribute to her longtime pal Shelli Azoff.

Anyone who follows Kris knows that she goes ALL OUT whenever one of her friends or fam members has a birthday. I swear to god it’s the same old pics with the same old caption every year. But given the amount of followers she has, I’m sure her less-famous pals are very appreciative of having 52.2M eyes on them each year to celebrate another lap around the sun.

That is, unless Kris screws up the post and attracts negative attention by committing a photoshop fail, which the Kardashian / Jenner clan has become known for at this point.

Legit, I think they are the biggest celebrity culprits of editing their photos to the shithouse, then getting caught out because their FaceTuning skills aren’t up to par.

In the latest photoshop fail, Kris appears alongside old mate Shelli in a beachy snap.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing BFF Shelli! @shellibird1,” she captioned the post.

“We’ve shared so many incredible memories over the last four decades, and I’m so grateful for your friendship and the love, laughter, joy, support, fun, and the endless surprises you have brought to my life.

“We are so blessed to have been through so much together!! You are the most amazing mother, grandmother, friend, wife, sister, auntie, and one of the funniest, smartest and most generous people I’ve ever known.

“You’ve been there through everything, and I can’t imagine life without you. Thank you for being my by side all of these years.

“I cherish you and love you more than you know!! Here’s to many more adventures and beautiful moments together! ❤️ #BestiesForever #HappyBirthdayShelli.”

Among the series of images from their decades-long friendship was the following pearler which her followers quickly noticed had been edited to hell and back:

Don’t let the celebrity comments fool you. Her normie followers were merciless on Reddit! (Credit: Instagram / Kris Jenner)

The post was shared to Reddit and scores of punters pointed out that one pic in particular appears to be heavily edited.

“With all of their money they can’t afford to hire someone with outstanding photo editing skills??!” read one comment that at the time of writing has received 755 upvotes (AKA likes).

Another commenter spilled some tea in their response: “I used to PA for a guy who edited for them and he was the the laziest weirdest guy I’ve ever met. As in he would pull his car into the garage and just jump right out so every day I had to go collect his KEYS from the ignition. Wouldn’t be surprised if he was also shopping Kris’ boobs on crooked lmao.”

Ooft, love some insider tea.

One person even speculated that all these photoshop fails might be intentional as a way of bolstering publicity because as they say, there’s no such thing as bad publicity!

“I mean, I feel like they operate from the premise that all publicity is good publicity so their bad photoshopping gets them in the news,” the Redditor wrote.

Another asked: “How else would they keep people commenting and engaging with their posts? Gotta maintain relevancy somehow, and all PR is good PR in their eyes.”

“They’re all cheap AF. Def got a design student to do this for free, for the clout,” another person wrote.

“They like interns that they don’t have to pay,” another added.

I leave you now with this comment because I enjoy the sarcasm: “A Kardashian? Editing her pictures? Surely not.”