There’s no doubt in my mind that Kris Jenner is wildly ticked off at Kanye West at the moment so one must wonder, what would the momager do if she came face-to-face with the bloke?
Well she recently did just that at the joint birthday party for Kim and Kanye’s daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi.
And in footage shared to TikTok, it appeared that the reunion did not go too well… at least that’s what fans on TikTok reckon.
A Kardashians stan shared a clip to TikTok that showed the momager and her now-ex son-in-law seemingly beefing about something.
What the heck do they have to beef about, you ask?
Well, erm, let’s see…
Earlier in the day, Kanye blasted his ex and her mama on social media, claiming he was barred from attending the party.
“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said in the video obtained by TMZ.
“It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played.
“This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing”
The rapper added that he is “taking control” of his narrative now: “I’m being the best father – the Ye version of a father – and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen.
“And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you,” he added before insisting he was posting the clip online because he needs “support”.
He then tearfully explained: “I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he asked Khloe [Kardashian].
“Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.
“My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life.
“That’s the whole point of having money. There’s a lot of people in this position who ain’t got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby’s mama be playing games, the grandmum be playing games.”
“They ain’t fittin’ to play like that with me,” he concluded.
He was ultimately allowed into the party, which is when the above interaction occurred.
So I guess that’s why Kris was giving him a bit of a talking-to.
