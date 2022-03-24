There’s no doubt in my mind that Kris Jenner is wildly ticked off at Kanye West at the moment so one must wonder, what would the momager do if she came face-to-face with the bloke?

Well she recently did just that at the joint birthday party for Kim and Kanye’s daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi.

And in footage shared to TikTok, it appeared that the reunion did not go too well… at least that’s what fans on TikTok reckon.

A Kardashians stan shared a clip to TikTok that showed the momager and her now-ex son-in-law seemingly beefing about something.

What the heck do they have to beef about, you ask?

Well, erm, let’s see…

Earlier in the day, Kanye blasted his ex and her mama on social media, claiming he was barred from attending the party.

“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said in the video obtained by TMZ.

“It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played.