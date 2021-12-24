One of my fave cringe couples Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have teamed up with Kris Jenner and released… her own rendition of ‘Jingle Bells’. Wonders never cease?

Kris Jenner, the woman that works harder than the devil, has zeroed in on her son-in-law-to-be’s musical skills and enlisted him and Kourtney to release a Jenner-Kardashian rendition of ‘Jingle Bells’, which was dropped just hours before Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party.

You know, the one that’s sure to bring drama since this year both Pete Davidson and Kanye West were invited.

Kourtney and Travis have made headlines for being sickeningly adorable together and clearly obsessed with each other, so it’s no surprise that they were on board. Maybe this song release is the rich people equivalent of making your boo family-post-card official?

The song’s cover art is of a younger Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly red dress, and when I say I had to stare at her for a solid ten minutes before figuring out it’s the same woman…

According to Kourtney’s Instagram Story, she’s playing the jingle bells in the song while Travis is on the drums behind Kris’ vocals.

The song is copyrighted to ‘Kravis Records’, so has our fave couple now gone and started a record company too?????

Give it a listen below.