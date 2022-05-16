Crack open a morning bottle of bubbles because it seems that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are actually, officially and legally married.
TMZ — the proprietors of hot gossip — announced the couple got for-real married in California at the weekend a month and a bit after they got fake-married in Las Vegas.
Photos and whispers reckon Kourt and Travis got hitched at the local courthouse in Anacapa, Santa Barbara with a small gathering of witnesses, including Kourtney’s grandma and Travis’ dad.
The couple were spotted driving off in a lowrider vintage convertible Cadillac with a sign reading “Just Married” on the back and a clutch of tin cans trailing behind.
Kourtney and Travis are officially Married!!! 🤍🤍👰🏻♀️ @kourtneykardash @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/jUDFMaj4Rc
— PlanetKourt ✨ (@planetKourt) May 16, 2022
Although we’re yet to see anything confirmed on social media (there’s not even a peep on Instagram from Kris Jenner) it’s reported they signed the paperwork on Sunday and are very much legally husband and wife.
Apparently, there’s a full-on wedding ceremony in Italy to come, which we can only expect will be larger than life itself.
It’s also not lost on me (and other Travis/Blink 182 fans) that their trip to Italy last August was the first big trans-Atlantic flight Travis had been on since he was in a horrific plane crash in 2008. Knowing that they’re reportedly going back there for a big flashy wedding do is just such a nice touch to his personal journey, too.
Love — don’t ya just love it? Congrats mum and dad!
