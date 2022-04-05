Equal parts cool and cringe couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian just went and got bloody hitched in Vegas because of course they did.

TMZ reported that the happy couple eloped at a Las Vegas chapel at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together.

They went for the full monty and even got an Elvis Presley impersonator to preside over the ceremony.

With that said, they’re not *legally* married, as insiders told Page Six that they never got a marriage license, so it was merely a symbolic gesture.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet,” one insider told the publication.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker smooching on the Grammys red carpet mere hours before tying the knot. (Credit: Getty)

Apparently they never applied for a marriage license either, according to Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates.

The One Love Chapel, where Barker and Kardashian tied the knot, usually doesn’t conduct wedding ceremonies if the couple doesn’t have a proper marriage license, but it looks like they bent the rules for the celebrity pair.

It sounds like it was just a bit of fun as sources told TMZ that they’re planning “several” other celebrations with “lots of fanfare.”

Kardashian and Barker got engaged during a beachfront proposal back in October 2021 after dating for about nine months.