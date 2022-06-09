Kourtney Kardashian is bloody furious about how her love story with Travis Barker is being overshadowed by the Scott Disick drama on the fam’s new reality show The Kardashians.

On the latest episode of the Hulu series, Kourtney got super meta and blasted the very show she was appearing on.

“[Travis and I] film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits, and it’s been so annoying because they’re swirling us in with this Scott drama,” Kardashian told her bestie Steph Shepherd.

Kourto was especially annoyed at how the editors chose to hone in on Scott Disick’s emotions in regards to Travis’ proposal rather than the actual proposal itself.

“While shooting our show, we are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on the episodes and make sure our stories are being told,” she said. “I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up.”

“That night [Barker proposed to me], I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such fucking assholes for bringing up this [Disick’s reaction] because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw a cut of the episode,” she added.

In a confessional, Kourt added that the way the show was edited is “enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t really exist.”

“It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality,” she added.

The mama of three went on to say that she wished “they would take that out and put it in the next episode, and give us our respect and let us have our moment. I’m like, ‘Why is the fairytale not being told? Like, how could this be taken negatively?’”

She pointed out that she Disick “have been broken up for seven years,” and she’s “allowed to create new memories and new ways of doing things.”

The gal actually has a pretty fair point! Poor Kourt and Travis…

It also makes me wonder about how much control the family has over editing.

Back when they were on KUWTK over at the E! Network, they were the evil overlords of all editing. But it sounds like Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t really get a say this time. Eek!

Anywho, The Kardashians is now streaming on Disney+ if ya wanna suss the scene for yourself.

