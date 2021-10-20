Gemologists and diamond experts have shared their two cents (or rather, millions) on how much they estimate Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement ring is valued, and now my eyes are watering (and not because of Travis Barker‘s romantic proposal).

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian earlier this week on a beach in Montecito, California. The setting was gorgeous with more roses than you’ll ever see again in your life, and it was complete with a beach sunset for ultimate romance vibes. It was actually cute as fuck.

The ring Travis proposed with is a massive oval diamond, and experts have priced it as anywhere between USD$500,000 to over $1 million.

“It appears Travis has bought into the Kardashian family philosophy of going big and going flashy with the enormous oval-cut diamond engagement ring he gave to Kourtney,” Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six.

“It looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting”.

He then valued the ring at a fucking wild USD$1 million (AUD1.34 million)!!!

Olivia Landau, a GIA-certified gemologist and also the founder of diamond ring specialists ,The Clear Cut, was a little more conservative in her guess, suggesting that the ring was around 8 or 10 carats.

“It is set in a skinny platinum solitaire style with a pavé diamond band. Depending on actual size and quality it could range between USD$350,000 (AUD$470,000) and USD$650,000 (AUD$870,000),” she said.

Now, I’m not a diamond expert, but I find it hard to believe that Kourtney’s first ever engagement ring would cost less than anything below a million, especially since both Kourtney and Travis have a net-worth between USD$50-60 million. But also, what do I know about million dollar engagement rings, right?

Anyway, Kathryn Money, who works for jewellery company Brilliant Earth, said the diamond’s size is around 10 to 12 carats, and gave it a value between the two other guesses, somewhere around $500,000 USD ($670,000 AUD) to USD$1,000,000 (AUD1, 340,000).

Either way, the ring was fucking expensive, and now I’m going to put on one of my Lovisa rings and cry.