A koala and wombat at the Australian Reptile Park have been declared ‘lockdown BFFS’ after forming a glorious friendship during this isolation period. Time to mop up the floor with your iso-induced tears.

Hope, the wombat, often frequented the koala enclosure when supervisors changed over fresh leaves, and there she met precious Elsa. They subsequently whipped up quite the friendship, and now the duo hang out on the daily.

“Hope is a little ray of sunshine and we just knew the two of them would enjoy getting to know each other!” Australian Reptile Park Curator Hayley Shute said. “It makes for one cute video that’s for sure! It’s a very special friendship these two have formed and I can’t wait to see it continue to blossom.”

Here’s a video of 2020’s most iconic duo getting some deserved pats.

ELSA THE KOALA AND HOPE THE WOMBAT BEST FRIENDS Elsa the koala and Hope the wombat are best friends forever! ???? Posted by Australian Reptile Park on Monday, 1 June 2020

(Fun fact, the wombat is the closest relative to the koala. The things you learn.)

The Australian Reptile Park, which has been closed for two months amid the pandemic, reopened its doors on Monday (June 1). Although daily shows have been suspended to appease social distancing regulations, the wildlife park, located on the Central Coast, is offering free 60-minute guided tours. More info over on their website here.