Koala Paint and Sip sessions are coming our way Sydney, and the best part is, you get to snuggle next to some slumbering koalas with bottomless drinks a-flowing by your side. Heaven exists.

From October 17th – October 30th, WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo is offering up the chance for you and a koala-fied friend to spend some koala-ty time together. No, seriously, the event is called Koala-ty Time, and its the newest experience on offer from Cork and Canvas.

You and your bestie or bae get to enjoy after-hours access to WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, where all the warmest welcomes await you amongst the cuddliest animal residents. The champagne will never cease its flow as you bid your bonjours to kangaroos, wallabies and a whole plethora of other Aussie cuties.

Following this, you get to enjoy a bit of paint and sip as the sun sets on Koala Rooftop, where keepers will let you in on a little secret or two about the romantic side of our furry friends, while you paint your cares away.

Sessions come down to $140 a person and include bottomless, yes, bottomless drinks, as well as a gourmet grazing board. How’s that for a night on the town.

Let’s not forget this whole offer comes with the exclusive opportunity to sit amongst the real king of the forest. Just look at the little guy sleeping. Real wholesome hours ONLY.

You can join the waitlist for Koala-ty Time at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo right here.