We’ve finally been blessed with some info about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, including a rumoured cast that sounds incredible.

The third film sees Daniel Craig return as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, with Netflix hinting that this case is going to be the “most dangerous yet”. Director Rian Johnson is returning at the helm and has written the script. The plot is unknown, with Johnson teasing there could be a tonal shift for the sequel.

Who has been cast in Knives Out 3?

The first two actors joining the franchise are Challengers’ Josh O’Connor and Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny. Director Rian Johnson shared a Deadline article making the cast announcement, so it’s safe to assume this is confirmed.

Deuxmoi also previously claimed both Lindsay Lohan and Tom Hardy are in talks to join the sequel. Lindsay has made her comeback with Netflix in a big way – though she’s only been in so bad they’re good romcoms – but a meaty role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out could be the start of her true revival.

I’ve just got one other suggestion: Jennifer Coolidge. I’d die if she popped up in the ensemble cast.

Daniel Craig is back as Benoit Blanc. (Image: Netflix)

What has director Rian Johnson said about Knives Out 3?

Rian Johnson shared a few cryptic hints about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “We’re about to go into production on the 3rd [Knives Out film], and I’m, very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love the most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

More to come very soon! pic.twitter.com/jlaCu17Lkh — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Knives Out 2 was a big hit. (Image: Netflix)

What’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery about?

The tiny teaser Netflix dropped about Knives Out 3 gives us some hints about the film. In the voiceover, Benoit Blanc says: “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

One fan shared their take on social media, saying: “Johnson has spoken about being a fan of Christie’s genre hopping with murder mysteries. Since the first was a fairly traditional whodunnit, and Glass Onion was a bit more of a sci-fi/comedy/satire, I had a feeling he was going to take a darker turn with the next one. This teaser suggests that’s exactly what he’s doing. I have a feeling it will be akin to Branagh‘s tonal shift into A Haunting in Venice, and I am here for that.”

Where is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery set?

The location for the next murder mystery is yet to be disclosed, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was set in Greece. Could we be headed to another idyllic island, or heading into the jungle? An anonymous tip to Deuxmoi said filming would be taking place in London, but not knowing is half the fun.

When will Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery be released?

The film is set for a 2025 release, but we’re already halfway through 2024 so it’s not thaaaat far away. There’s no official release date yet, but we’ll update you as soon as we know.

Is there a trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery?

Not yet! They haven’t even started filming so you’re a bit early, babes. As soon as we get wind of a proper trailer, we’ll pop it here for your viewing pleasure.

