With all the hype surrounding Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, it felt like only a matter of time before Knives Out Three was announced. Well, I do declare we received that exact news this week with the franchise’s writer/director Rian Johnson confirming he was already working on the third instalment.

So what exactly do we know about Knives Out Three? Let’s break it down.

When can we expect the third film?

In terms of timeline, we’re deffo still a long way off. The original Knives Out was released in 2019 and Glass Onion was released in late 2022.

If you really wanted to do the math using past production time as an indicator, you could hypothesise that the new one will be released in 2024 or 2025.

However, this process might be sped up a little thanks to Johnson’s enthusiasm for the project.

“Honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie,” he said in an interview with Deadline.

“I think I’m going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that’s the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now.”

Good news!

Who’s going to star in Knives Out Three?

This is a terrific question and one that has imaginations running wild across the fandom.

First things first, Daniel Craig AKA: Benoit Blanc is set to reprise his role according to People. Thank the lawd.

But beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess.

Personally, I’d love to see White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk or Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega in the mix but no doubt everyone will want to add their own two cents.

Chance of a Knives Out Four?

Anything could happen, but Rian Johnson seems down to clown.

“I’ll keep doing it as long as Daniel [Craig] and I are having a good time. I’ll keep making these as long as they let me,” he said in an interview with Variety.

I like those odds!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery can be streamed right now on Netflix.