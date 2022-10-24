Apparently There’s Mad Tension On The Knives Out 2 Press Tour & It’s Giving Don’t Worry Darling

2022 really is the year of bonkers press tour drama because just like Don’t Worry Darling, there’s mad tension with the Knives Out 2.

A sneaky insider wrote in to Deuxmoi, claiming an unnamed cast member is pissed about how she’s being perceived by the media in the lead-up to the film’s release.

“The knives are out,” the subject line reads.

The message goes, “This certain cast member is now happy that her performance is being outshined by another female cast member. She is mad that she is not getting any shout outs in any reviews and the red carpet pictures stick her on the sidelines of group pics while her cast mate is front and center and getting all the great buzz.

“Rumour has it that she presents as the friendly neighbour next door but in real life she is actually a witch.”

Credit: Instagram / Deuxmoi.

Take this one with a grain of salt for now because it’s just a rumour via Deuxmoi.

Let’s wait to see if anything else transpires as the press tour continues. As they say where there’s smoke, there’s fire!

Knives Out 2 stars Ed Norton, Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ethan Hawke.

Knives Out 2 will hit cinemas on November 23.