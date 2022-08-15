The Australian government has cooked it and accidentally leaked spoilers about the King Kong/Godzilla sequel in a press release. Oh God… zilla.

The press release (which went out in March this year) flexed that the new sequel would be filmed on Aussie shores, thanks to the Aus Gov’s $540 million Location Incentive. While that is good news, there was one tiny detail in the presser that they must’ve overlooked.

That leak was that in the new film, Kong would defend the Earth from the “unusual and dangerous creatures that threaten his new home.” Sounds pretty innocent right? Well, apparently that tiny description gave away one massive plot point of the movie — that King Kong would no longer be an antagonist, but would work with humans.

The new intel went largely unnoticed until is was recently uncovered by Twitter outlet, Kaiju New Outlet. The news then pissed off a few Godzilla fans, who were sick of seeing Godzilla as a “side character”.

bro godzilla about to be a side character AGAIN?? — Aɳɠҽʅ Bσყ (@angelboyjames) August 12, 2022

The film will be the fourth instalment in the ‘MonsterVerse’. The first being Kong: Skull Island, followed by Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla Vs. Kong.

In the last film, Godzilla Vs. Kong, the enemies turned lovers (just kidding, but I wish) put aside their differences to take on Mechagodzilla (essentially a Godzilla robot). Both survive, so the franchise is left open to be about either of the monsters. But now, thanks to the Aus government, we know that the next movie will centre around Kong rather Godzilla.

Honestly, spoiling a King Kong movie feels very on brand for the Australian government.