Kim Kardashian West has just released the offical trailer for her upcoming prison reform doco, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

The doco will follow Kim’s work on criminal justice reform, as she hears the heart-wrenching stories of current inmates and works to fight against the “mass incarceration problem in the United States”.

“I went into this knowing nothing and then my heart completely opened up,” she says in the trailer.

The Justice Project also features Alice Johnson, whose highly publicised efforts to be released proved successful, after she was inevitably granted clemency by Trump thanks to Kim.

“The official trailer for my new documentary is here!” Kim tweeted this afternoon. “Criminal justice reform is something that’s so important to me, and I can’t wait to share these stories with all of you.”

Check out the lil’ snippet below. The two-hour documentary premieres on US channel Oxygen on April 5.