There it is, kids. It’s fucken’ happened again: Kim Kardashian has reportedly been stripped of her billionaire status, just days after the announcement and seriously, isn’t anyone fact-checking this shit?

ICYMI: A coupla days back, Kanye West publicly congratulated his missus on becoming a billionaire after Coty acquired a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million.

Coty made the announcement about the strategic partnership on Monday, stating in a press release that together, they will “focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion” of Kim’s existing product lines which means skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products are coming.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

Now, Forbes has called BS on that, claiming that as the deal values KKW Beauty at $1 billion, it at the very least Kim started a billion-dollar business, but doesn’t actually make Kim a billionaire.

The outlet estimates that Kim has a 72 percent stake in the company now (majority ownership) and that her mother Kris Jenner owns an 8 percent stake.

The money-crunching site isn’t taking fake billionaire shit from anyone, even rich reality stars. Kylie Jenner was recently stripped of her youngest self-made billionaire status when it was alleged that she had fudged her tax returns and inflated her personal wealth to reach billionaire status, when in fact she’s actually worth much less.

Forbes casually dropped an article last month titled Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies—and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire, that includes evidence that the makeup mogul lied about her earnings to become the youngest self-made billionaire and dethroned the beauty boss.