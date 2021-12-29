Spoiler warning for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kim Kardashian is getting Hulk-slammed online after she uploaded, then hastily deleted, a major Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler on her Insta Story.

While the film was released nearly a fortnight ago, several of us have been unable to see it due to catching COVID, being in isolation, or just because of all this stuff we call life.

However, that didn’t stop Kim from sharing a pic spoiling one of the film’s biggest moments to her *checks notes* 274 million followers. Maybe she needs her agent of chaos daughter North West to give her crash course in social media.

Huuuge spoilers here. You’ve been warned. I’m not joking.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man are teleported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man exists) after Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a spell that makes the world forget Spidey’s real identity and it backfires.

Since the film was in pre-production, it’s been kind of Marvel’s worst kept secret that the pair make an appearance but still, it’s a huge part of the film that shouldn’t be spoiled.

Last night, Kim shared a photo of Maguire and Garfield in their Spidey suits staring at Holland. It’s taken from the film’s closing minutes and shows that *something* has gone down.

Next to the final scene of the movie (dw, we ain’t spoiling that), it’s probably the worst thing to have ruined.

Imagine getting Spider-Man No Way Home spoiled for you by Kim Kardashian ???????? pic.twitter.com/YTIQttGQMQ — Craig (@__CS11) December 28, 2021

According to People, Kim’s spoiler sense kicked in and she took down the Insta Story but a decent few people had already been spoiled before it was too late. It also reportedly wasn’t the only scene Kim spoiled but we’re struggling to identify what the other scenes were.

In a now-deleted post, YouTuber Kennedy Jene said: “I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her Insta Story.”

A user on TikTok added: Can we just talk about how us normal peasants have to always use a disclaimer, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead?’ Mean-fucking-while, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and this is a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler, literally posted this on her story.”

I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig ???? — △⃒⃘ (@GeorginaaSparks) December 28, 2021

Not people trying to defend Kim Kardashian saying “if you didn’t go see spider-man by now that on you.” ???? Like not everyone has the privilege of just going to a theatre right now. “If you don’t have time to go to the movies that’s on you.” It’s the privilege for me. ???? — Youtube : It’s Malcolm ???????? (@ItsMalcolmYT) December 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man on her Instagram is peak dense behavior. Like first of all you shouldn’t be taking pictures in the theatres in the first place?????? — Youtube : It’s Malcolm ???????? (@ItsMalcolmYT) December 28, 2021

kim kardashian posting a massive spider-man spoiler on her ig story last night was probably someone’s villain origin story lmfao — Syd ???? (@SydneyAlyssaJ) December 28, 2021

Kevin Feige @ Kim Kardashian for spoiling the Spider-Man movie pic.twitter.com/DXHu7VWKIJ — Laura (@Lauraduncan84) December 28, 2021

kim k posting spider-man spoilers on her stories…… people should be less mad at the spoilers and more mad only people like her get to watch it in 4k in their own homes — abcdefghijklmnopqrs_uvwxyz ???????? (@traceyfanclub) December 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian who’s your favorite Spider-Man that’s the real question — c h a r l e y (@chxrleymmxrkett) December 28, 2021

I’m so glad I saw it the day I got out of isolation. If this was me, I would’ve been LIVID.

Ironically, just days before the film was released in cinemas, the cast of the new movie urged fans to not spoil the Spider-flick for others. It appears Kim didn’t see that video.

Anyway, you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres across the country.