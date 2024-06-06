Kim Kardashian. Love to hate her or hate to love her — the internet masses never fail to pass judgement on whatever she does. The reality TV star and pop-culture taste-maker has, in recent years, pivoted her skillset to legal practice and even acting through her role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

But does one major television credit make an actor? This seems to be the question plaguing public opinion after Variety invited Kardashian to feature in their famous Actors on Actors series with Academy Award-nominated actress Chloë Sevigny.

Kim Kardashian and Chloë Sevigny interview cops backlash

The public is gooped and gagged at the pairing, putting this latest Kardashian engagement on the metaphorical social chopping block and inspiring mixed emotions.

Have a peek at some of the responses below:

But overall: massive confusion.

The Ryan Murphy connection

While the pair seems disparate and random at first, there is a connection between Sevigny and Kardashian from their experiences working with director and writer Ryan Murphy.

One tender moment in the interview involved them both reflecting on the impact of creative support from Murphy.

Sevigny recounts a moment, after the airing of her show FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans where she plays New York socialite C.Z Guest, when she cried to Murphy, saying, “Thank you for letting me play this part, I’ve never had the opportunity to play someone like that…thank you for recognising that I could play this. It was a sweet moment.”

This links thematically with Kardashian’s opening reflections where she discusses how Murphy approached her for a project, which she initially rejected, before he came back to encourage her to do American Horror Story. Kardashian says at one point, “Isn’t he the best at making you feel so confident that you can do it?”.

Their synchronicity ended with Ryan Murphy, however, and the interview felt stilted and inequitable with some moments almost sounding like a Kim Kardashian interview.

Comments on the Variety YouTube channel describe watching the interview as a “painful” experience due in part to an apparent “lack of curiosity” from Kardashian.

Peep one comment below:

Overwhelmingly, Sevigny is asking the most questions, which is insane considering the wildly interesting career she has had — from her breakout role in Kids (1994) to her Academy Award-nominated performance in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and a string of controversial and experimental independent features.

This line of questioning led to the infamous “are you a cinephile?” question, asking Kardashian about her favourite films and whether she loved going to the cinema growing up. The following interaction has gone viral due to the contrast in detail between Kardashian and Sevigny.

This has been one example used to prompt social media users’ frustration at Variety platforming Kardashian as an actor over more accomplished actors.

It has also inspired allegations of Kardashian buying her way into the Actors on Actors interview — but one reason they could have asked her was for guaranteed virality and if that was the case, I think they got it.

Love to hate her, hate to love her, the Kardashian Variety interview has gone viral for all the wrong (right?) reasons.

But Chloë Sevigny is a dream and I am manifesting a better interview for her in the future to talk about her craft in depth. Hopefully with a fellow esteemed actor next time.